Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,944. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.