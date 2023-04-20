RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 2,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

