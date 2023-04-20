Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.33. 818,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

