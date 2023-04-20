Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.