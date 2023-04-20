Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2023 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,950 ($36.51).

4/11/2023 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($40.84) price target on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,900 ($35.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/3/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/30/2023 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,987 ($36.96) to GBX 2,854 ($35.32).

3/23/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($34.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,900 ($35.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/21/2023 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,405 ($29.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,625 ($32.48).

3/10/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,900 ($35.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/9/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,987 ($36.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/27/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,900 ($35.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2023 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($36.51) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12).

Shell stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,447.50 ($30.29). 12,653,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,021. The firm has a market cap of £167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.07, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,437.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,384.55. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,086.96%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.92) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($246,407.99). In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.71) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($221,540.23). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.92) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($246,407.99). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

