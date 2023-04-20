Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$92.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.12%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Articles
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.