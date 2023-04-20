Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$92.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.12%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

