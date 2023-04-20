Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.67.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$92.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.12%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

