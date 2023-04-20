Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $60.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

