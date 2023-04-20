Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $60.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
