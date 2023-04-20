Reviewing Onfolio (ONFO) and Its Competitors

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Onfolio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million -$4.23 million -1.17 Onfolio Competitors $1.16 billion -$49.66 million -9.42

Onfolio’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -272.00% -31,906.55% -27,688.79% Onfolio Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Onfolio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onfolio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio Competitors 527 3067 5067 75 2.54

Onfolio presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.