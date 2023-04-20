Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $13,427.92 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,268.13 or 1.00054033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

