Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.21% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.5 %

RIVN stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

