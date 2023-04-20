Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.02

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 8055231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,344 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.