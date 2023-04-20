Robert W. Baird Boosts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $115.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMI opened at $120.50 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.