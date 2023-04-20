Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Roblox Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

RBLX opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,120,328. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.