Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 2.2%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 10,203,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 4,823,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.