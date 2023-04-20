Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 5%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 55,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Rockshield Capital Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

