Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 81,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 451,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ROP opened at $443.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

