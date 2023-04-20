Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.21% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,761,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

