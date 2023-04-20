Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,757,000 after buying an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $112,083,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

