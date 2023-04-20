Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.