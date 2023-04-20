Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.09

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$131.09 and traded as high as C$134.67. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$134.29, with a volume of 11,380,007 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.19.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.1342342 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

