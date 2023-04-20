Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 450,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

