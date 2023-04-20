RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EENEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $11.89 on Thursday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

