Safran (EPA:SAF) Trading Up 2.2%

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €139.90 ($152.07) and last traded at €139.90 ($152.07). 854,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €136.90 ($148.80).

SAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($175.00) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($160.87) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.55.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

