Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $198.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

