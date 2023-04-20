Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $198.92 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

