Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 436,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,588. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

