Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.91. 66,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 319,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.