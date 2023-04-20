Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,706.67

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $47.28 million and approximately $3,706.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.43 or 0.06842191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,309,645,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,058,213 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

