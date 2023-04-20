Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 126,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 968.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFS. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 34,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,881. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $876.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

