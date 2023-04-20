Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.20

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.20 and traded as low as $213.20. Schindler shares last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Schindler Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.32 and a 200-day moving average of $199.49.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

