Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lowered by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 37.0% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $93,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 244,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

