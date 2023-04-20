Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.