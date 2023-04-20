Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.