Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $390.41

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.41 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.73). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.89), with a volume of 18,519 shares changing hands.

Science Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £179.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,717.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 390.49.

Get Science Group alerts:

Science Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Science Group’s payout ratio is 2,173.91%.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.