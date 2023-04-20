Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA) Stake Lessened by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.61% of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 342,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCUA remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,032. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

