Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.40)-0.00 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.40-0 EPS.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 9.2 %

STX traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. 7,869,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,526. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

