Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.40)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 954,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,873. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

