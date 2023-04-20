Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.58 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and $12,583.90 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00143710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00743456 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,358.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

