Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Purchases £5,133.90 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive purchased 85,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,133.90 ($6,353.05).

On Thursday, March 23rd, Martin Ive acquired 60,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,454.89).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Martin Ive acquired 36,412 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £2,184.72 ($2,703.53).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Martin Ive acquired 50,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,331.15).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive acquired 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($38,980.32).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive acquired 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £19,249.09 ($23,820.18).

LON SEE opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.58. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £249.60 million, a P/E ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

