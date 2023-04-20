Sepio Capital LP Buys 24,150 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.16. 200,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

