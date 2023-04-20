Sepio Capital LP Has $3.37 Million Stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 10.20% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

