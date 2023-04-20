Sepio Capital LP Has $3.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,525 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 10,965,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,887,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.