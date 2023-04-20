Sepio Capital LP Has $4.38 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,688. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.