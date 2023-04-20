Sepio Capital LP Invests $11.83 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 98,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.19. 7,801,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,914,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $560.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,544. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

