Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,965 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in APA were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in APA by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,153. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

