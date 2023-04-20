SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 62,607 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Credicorp worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BAP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $133.40. 69,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,737. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

