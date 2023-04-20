SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,865. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

