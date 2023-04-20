SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,379. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

