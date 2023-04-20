Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 394.70% from the stock’s current price.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 235,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 189.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.