Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 532,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 355,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.32%.
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
